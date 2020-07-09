Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. 1,130,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

