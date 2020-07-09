Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to report $5.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $6.02 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $27.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.35 billion to $29.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.80 billion to $32.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $91.61. 3,955,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 201,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

