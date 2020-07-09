Brokerages Anticipate Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Analysts expect Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Nice posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nice from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.24. 9,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.37. Nice has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $198.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nice by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 628.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 243,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 210,149 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

