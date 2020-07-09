Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.38. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

BANF traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.60. 3,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BancFirst by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

