Brokerages Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $57.32. 13,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,170. Blackbaud has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

