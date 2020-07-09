Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.32. BOK Financial reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $50.30. 10,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,607.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,810.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

