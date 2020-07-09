Brokerages Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to Post $1.43 EPS

Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 945,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,976,296. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $7,688,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,572 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

