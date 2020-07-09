Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to report sales of $5.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.23 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $18.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 billion to $18.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $22.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,919. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.59. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $113,184.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,608. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

