Brokerages Expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.87 Million

Brokerages expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to announce $282.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.70 million to $285.00 million. Coherent reported sales of $339.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherent.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Coherent had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COHR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Coherent from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Coherent by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,042,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,711,000 after buying an additional 551,925 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,557,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,449,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 960,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,242,000 after purchasing an additional 220,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,157,000 after purchasing an additional 203,978 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHR traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.73. Coherent has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.77.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.