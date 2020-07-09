Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.77. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.12. 6,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $195.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.