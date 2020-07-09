Brokerages Expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Papa John’s Int’l reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Papa John’s Int’l.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.68. 50,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,476. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,393.50, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s Int’l has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $89.74.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,557,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,883,000 after purchasing an additional 134,291 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,587,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,417,000 after purchasing an additional 169,793 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after purchasing an additional 347,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 162,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.