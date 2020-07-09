Brokerages Set Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Price Target at $19.83

Shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Gabelli raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. G.Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

EPAC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 31,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,128. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. Actuant has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,801.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

