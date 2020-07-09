Brokerages Set Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Popular from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Popular stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.50. 47,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,510. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $599.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. Popular had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Popular by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Popular by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Popular by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Popular by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Popular by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

