C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 82,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.9% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,868,000 after buying an additional 108,936 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 55.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

