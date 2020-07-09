Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Down 2.9%

Cake Box Holdings plc (LON:CBOX) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 165.50 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.08), 27,057 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.14).

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOX. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 million and a P/E ratio of 21.23.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

Cake Box Company Profile (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

