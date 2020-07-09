Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

NASDAQ:CCD opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

