Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.
NASDAQ:CCD opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.75.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd
