Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

CHW opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

