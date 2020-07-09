Campbell Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. PepsiCo makes up 0.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,290. The company has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.