Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $20.11 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 14.0% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $644,685,000 after buying an additional 86,383 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 115,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,241,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $8.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,104,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,403,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.89. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,641.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.38.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

