Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $209,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,848,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,945. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $82.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

