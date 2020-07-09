Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,360,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 17,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.41. 1,179,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,553. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

