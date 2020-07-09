Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Up 10.9% in June

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, President Brent L. Moody acquired 1,500 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,035.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,444 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,419 shares of company stock worth $883,096. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $26.09. 1,080,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 4.09. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $29.22.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.54 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.