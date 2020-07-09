Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $10.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $11.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.89. The company had a trading volume of 60,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,200. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

