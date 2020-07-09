Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,700 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 613,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.65.

NYSE:CP traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.94. 12,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,546. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

