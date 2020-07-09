Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Trading Down 2.1%

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.54 and last traded at $87.54, 480 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNAF. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

