Canandaigua National Corp Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.00. 283,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,589,935. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $100.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.