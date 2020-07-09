Canandaigua National Corp Acquires New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $4.18 on Thursday, reaching $141.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,499. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

