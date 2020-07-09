Canandaigua National Corp Acquires New Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.69. 85,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,874. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.54.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

