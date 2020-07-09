Canandaigua National Corp Acquires Shares of 13,172 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 10.6% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 20.1% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 54.0% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,929,000 after buying an additional 21,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin bought 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.65. 119,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

