Canandaigua National Corp Acquires Shares of 13,824 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 4,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.0% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,509. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.58 and a 200 day moving average of $164.71. The company has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

