Canandaigua National Corp Acquires Shares of 240,680 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,742,476. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.88. The company has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

