Canandaigua National Corp Buys New Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 158,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.49. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

