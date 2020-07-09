Canandaigua National Corp Buys New Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.93.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,513,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average is $186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.