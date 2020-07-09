Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 21,785 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,574 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 146,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.43. 1,903,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,420. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

