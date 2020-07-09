Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 22,067 Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $387,424,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after buying an additional 1,275,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,525,000 after buying an additional 707,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after buying an additional 618,654 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.03. 146,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,012. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

