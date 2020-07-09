Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 2,358 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.6% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $15.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,518.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,156. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,429.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,357.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1,032.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,543.39.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

