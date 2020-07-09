Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 2,898 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,894,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.62, for a total value of $2,195,331.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,030.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,927 shares of company stock valued at $125,546,741. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $639.88. The stock had a trading volume of 45,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,672. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $653.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

