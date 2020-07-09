Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 90,390 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

ORCL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,548,211. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

