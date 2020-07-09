Canandaigua National Corp Invests $2.98 Million in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.49. The stock had a trading volume of 90,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,800. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.85.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

