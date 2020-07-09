Canandaigua National Corp Invests $4.09 Million in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,679 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

NKE traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.99. 6,267,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,798,844. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.52.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

