Canandaigua National Corp Invests $4.84 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $10.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.58. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.12.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

