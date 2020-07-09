Canandaigua National Corp Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

NYSE NSC traded down $4.46 on Thursday, reaching $170.80. The stock had a trading volume of 88,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.