Canandaigua National Corp Makes New $7.09 Million Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,000. Paypal comprises about 1.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 324,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Paypal by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.27. 368,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $182.64.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paypal from $169.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.58.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

