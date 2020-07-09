Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,255 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $246,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,859. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $461.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,626. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $459.44. The company has a market cap of $215.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

