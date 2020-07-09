Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.74. 8,800,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,322,066. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.15. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

