Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $79.74. 156,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

