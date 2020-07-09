Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.11. 66,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.62.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

