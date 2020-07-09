Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $219.38. The company had a trading volume of 95,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,801. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $219.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

