Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

CAT stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.77. 285,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,237. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

