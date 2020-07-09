Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 813,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,167,809. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

